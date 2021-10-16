BMO Capital Markets Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $800.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $740.00 to $800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HUBS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $763.48.

HUBS stock opened at $790.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $283.87 and a 12 month high of $817.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $687.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,328 shares of company stock valued at $21,731,435. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

