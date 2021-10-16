Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $355,000 Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sabre by 59.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

