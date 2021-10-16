Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,752 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $244.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.69. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $247.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

