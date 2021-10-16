Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $413,000 Investment in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,408 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.13.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

