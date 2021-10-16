Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of SBSW opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.81. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

