Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $396,000 in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,402 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $10,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $9,629,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 57.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 576,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.