Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $381,000 in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

CGNX stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

