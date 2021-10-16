Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,574 Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 4.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Community Bank System by 23.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Community Bank System by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Community Bank System by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.95. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

