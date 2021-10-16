BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Holdings Raised by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlueLinx by 89.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlueLinx by 42.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $542,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $214,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $499.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.87.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 213.94% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital upped their price target on BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

