BLink (BLINK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,149.00

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. BLink has a market cap of $2.18 million and $22,149.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLink has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One BLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00044153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00205164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00092177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,005 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

