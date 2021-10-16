Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.61. 71,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,896. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
