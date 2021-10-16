Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.61. 71,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,896. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 132,457 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.