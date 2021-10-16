BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,111.14

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,111.14 ($27.58) and traded as low as GBX 2,010 ($26.26). BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 2,010 ($26.26), with a volume of 36,854 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £981.48 million and a P/E ratio of 8.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,111.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,998.64.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

