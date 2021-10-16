BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the September 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,092,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 104,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MVF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 32,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,255. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

