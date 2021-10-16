BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,477,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,565,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MHN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 50,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,587. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

