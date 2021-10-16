BlackRock Inc. Sells 78,282 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,138,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,282 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.12% of XPEL worth $95,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,023 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in XPEL by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 42,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPEL. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 433,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,656,785. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.21. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 2.36.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

