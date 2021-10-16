BlackRock Inc. Sells 69,247 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,256,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of BellRing Brands worth $102,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $10,001,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 122,860 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,872 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 573.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 110,954 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.44 million, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.50 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

