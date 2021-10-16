BlackRock Inc. Sells 50,979 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,652,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $93,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $657,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,133.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $717.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

