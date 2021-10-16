BlackRock Inc. Sells 284,599 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,945,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 284,599 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Busey worth $97,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of First Busey by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Busey by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Busey by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.09.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

