BlackRock Inc. Has $98.13 Million Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.17% of Zogenix worth $98,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,136,000 after purchasing an additional 578,391 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 34.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,955,000 after purchasing an additional 697,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 29.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after acquiring an additional 543,726 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 116,785 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZGNX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ZGNX stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

