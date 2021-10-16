BlackRock Inc. Has $100.92 Million Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 134.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,814,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Gerdau worth $100,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,692,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,832,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after buying an additional 2,867,983 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,322,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gerdau by 903.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after buying an additional 2,003,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GGB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

NYSE:GGB opened at $5.12 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

