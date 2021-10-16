BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Up 10.7% This Week

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $3,332.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,026,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,814,614 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

