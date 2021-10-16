Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Up 39.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $208.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000026 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

