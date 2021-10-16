BitCoal 1-Day Volume Reaches $76.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $22,198.28 and approximately $76.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.58 or 0.00437359 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

