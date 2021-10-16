Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.30.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.72 and a 52 week high of C$7.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$193.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$188.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 5.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.