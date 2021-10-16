BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Down to $31.72

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.72, but opened at $30.64. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.84, with a volume of 5,285 shares traded.

BTAI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $757.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.06.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

