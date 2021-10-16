BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BiomX Ltd is a clinical stage microbiome company. It engages in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria which affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC and cancer. BiomX Ltd, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

NYSEMKT PHGE opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.44.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that BiomX will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other BiomX news, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon bought 25,000 shares of BiomX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan bought 12,500 shares of BiomX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $165,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of BiomX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

