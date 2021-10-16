Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $381.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $378.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

BIIB stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $281.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

