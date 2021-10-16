Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BFRA opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.07. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a negative net margin of 59.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Biofrontera by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Biofrontera during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.