Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BFRA opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.07. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a negative net margin of 59.70%.
About Biofrontera
Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.
