Biocapital L.P. Samsara Acquires 2,300 Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $28,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 45,400 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $600,188.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 75,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $984,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 61,475 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $850,199.25.

Shares of GRPH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.78. 284,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,901. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRPH shares. Cowen started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $228,374,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $38,863,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

