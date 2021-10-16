Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGFV opened at $23.92 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $536.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.90.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.79%. The company had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

