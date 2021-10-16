Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Better Choice Company is an animal health and wellness company. Better Choice Company is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTTR. Dawson James began coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BTTR stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Better Choice has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $126.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of -0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Better Choice will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Better Choice news, Director Michael Young purchased 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $33,923.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Word III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 44,778 shares of company stock valued at $153,356.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Better Choice in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Better Choice in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Better Choice in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Better Choice in the second quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Better Choice in the second quarter worth about $794,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

