Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) & Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Financial Comparison

Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Betawave alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Betawave and Yext, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A Yext 1 1 2 0 2.25

Yext has a consensus price target of $15.88, indicating a potential upside of 38.53%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Betawave and Yext’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yext $354.66 million 4.13 -$94.69 million ($0.79) -14.51

Betawave has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yext.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Yext shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Betawave and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betawave N/A N/A N/A Yext -23.04% -40.48% -15.02%

Risk and Volatility

Betawave has a beta of -7.83, indicating that its share price is 883% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yext beats Betawave on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Betawave Company Profile

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. The firm develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc. is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. It offers the Yext Knowledge Engine package on subscription basis, which has an access to Listings, Pages, Reviews and other features. The Listing feature provides customers with control over their digital presence, including their location and other related attributes published on the used third-party applications. The Pages feature allows customers to establish landing pages on their own websites and to manage digital content on those sites, including calls to action. The Reviews presence enables customers to encourage and facilitate reviews from end consumers. The company was founded by Howard Lerman, Brent Metz, and Brian Distelburger in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Betawave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betawave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.