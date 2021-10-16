BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRBR. Truist cut shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.14.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.50 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at $735,686.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.