BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Lowered to $414.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $417.00 to $414.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.89.

BGNE stock opened at $358.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $219.20 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,258 shares of company stock valued at $68,755,690. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

