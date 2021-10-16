Beetle Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,625.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $95,067.71 and $4,625.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

