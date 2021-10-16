Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BECN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $52.60 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 24.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 40,432 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

