Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$3.75 at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTE. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.46.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.77.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$442.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,605,039.08. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$859,012.65.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.