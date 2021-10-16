Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.43 ($118.15).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €87.56 ($103.01) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a one year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

