Basso Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVOJU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of EVOJU remained flat at $$9.97 on Friday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,707. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.40.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

