Basso Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 149,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLSPT stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Friday. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

