Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 1.78% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCAC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000.

NASDAQ:TCAC remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,527. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

