Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.69% of Kismet Acquisition Three at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth $4,835,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth $4,835,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth $2,408,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth $967,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KIII remained flat at $$9.71 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.