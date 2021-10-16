Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires 13,156 Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 56.7% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 813,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $16,088,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $11,748,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,811,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,840,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 17,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,791. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

