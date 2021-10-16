Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Earns BUY Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, August 9th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.20. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.95%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

