Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the gold and copper producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GOLD. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

GOLD opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378,713 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,832 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $316,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

