Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,914 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,832 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

