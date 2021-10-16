Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective cut by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

B stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Barnes Group has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 8,673.6% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 535,855 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,398,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,338,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after buying an additional 116,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after buying an additional 108,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

