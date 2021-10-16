Barings Participation Investors (MPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

MPV opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barings Participation Investors stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.30% of Barings Participation Investors worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

