Barings Participation Investors (MPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.
Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
MPV opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $14.55.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
