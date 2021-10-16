Barclays Trims PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Target Price to $33.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PWSC. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

NYSE:PWSC opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.