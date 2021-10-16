Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VMUK. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 201.11 ($2.63).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 202.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.61. The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

